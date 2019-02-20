TVC News Unveils New Studio, Promises Improved Services

Raheem Akingbolu

TVC News, a member of TVC Communications, has unveiled a brand-new high definition news studio at its headquarters in Lagos, Nigeria.

Following substantial investment in studio operations and mobile digital satellite technology, TVC News said it had been positioned to become the home of breaking news for Nigeria, ensuring the fast and reliable reporting of news stories whenever, and wherever those stories break around the country.

Addressing the media at a ceremony in Lagos recently, the Chief Executive Officer, TVC Communications, Andrew Hanlon, said its improved news service formed part of a substantial ongoing investment plan aimed at growing the TVC Group of Companies into one of the country’s leading media organisations.

Hanlon added “Behind this state-of-the art studio in Lagos lies the real engine of our news operation: a substantial team of journalists, producers and the latest mobile satellite technology, spread throughout Nigeria, providing us with the ability to broadcast live anywhere, anytime.

“This will be put to the test this election weekend as over 80 million Nigerians go to the polls to cast their votes. “

He added, “We must be capable of mobilising correspondent’s and technical teams anywhere, anytime in this vast country, to cover stories within a very short space of time to get the story on air first – and that’s what separates TVC News from other news networks and allows us to be first with breaking news.

“In addition, is a powerful new suite of motion graphics and visual elements which provide a contemporary look and feel to the TVC News channel, produced by the most talented Nigerian professionals.”

Also speaking at the event, Director of News, TVC News, Stella Din-Jacob, said: “We are incredibly fortunate to have some of the best people and broadcast facilities in continental Africa which will enable us to bring the highest quality news service to our viewers right across Nigeria, Africa and Europe.

“Having recently been awarded the coveted NBC Prize for the Best Television Station of the Year at the 26th Nigerian Media Merit Awards (NMMA), we particularly hope that viewers will enjoy our primetime news broadcasts.”