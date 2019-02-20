Obaseki mourns passing of Okuokpellagbe of Okpella

Edo State Governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki, has expressed deep sadness over the passing of the Okuokpellagbe of Okpella, Alhaji Dr. Andrew Yesufu Eshioroamhe Dirisu, JP, OON.

Obaseki noted that the Okuokpellagbe worked tirelessly with other royal fathers for the growth and development of the state, particularly, Okpella land.

“Since I received the news of the passing of the Okuokpellagbe, I have read inspiring comments from sons and daughters of our state and other Nigerians who knew him, while he was alive.

“I recall his fatherly guidance, prayers and the role he played in restoring lasting peace in Okpella land at various times.

“He was committed to building bridges of unity and identified with ideas and projects aimed at uplifting Okpella and the whole of Edo State, a royal disposition that has attracted several businesses to Okpella and environs.

“We will miss his fatherly counsels but we take solace in the fact that he had a successful reign and lived a good life. May Allah grant him eternal comfort.