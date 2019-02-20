INEC Begins Distribution of Sensitive Election Materials in Katsina

By Francis Sardauna in Katsina

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Katsina State Wednesday commenced the distribution of sensitive materials for the rescheduled presidential and National Assembly elections.

The elections, which were postponed a few hours to their commencement last Saturday, according to INEC, will be conducted on Saturday, February 23.

The Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in the state, Jibril Ibrahim Zarewa, who anchored the distribution of the materials at the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) office premises, Katsina, said that the ballot papers and result sheets would be distributed to its local government offices in the state.

He added that the exercise will be carried out in the presence of representatives of security agencies, party agents, election observers and media practitioners.

Zarewa assured the people of the state that the forthcoming elections would be free, fair and credible under his watch, adding that transparency remained the commission’s priority.