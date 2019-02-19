Resumption of political campaigns: Edo voters restate support for APC candidates

Voters in Edo State have restated their support for candidates of the All Progressives Congress (APC) following the extension of political campaigns in the country, noting that the window will allow them the opportunity to canvass for more votes for development-focused candidates of the ruling party.

A cross-section of the voters described resumption of campaigns as an opportunity for candidates to continue far-reaching interaction with the electorate ahead of the elections on February 23.

Charles Asemota, a resident of Oredo Local Government Area of the state, said he will leverage the opportunity of the extension of campaigns to mobilise other voters in his area to vote for candidates of the All Progressives Congress (APC), as the party has shown to be people-oriented.

Asemota, who operates a taxi service in Benin City, said since the APC-led administration took over governance in the state, “Edo State has continued to record tremendous development in the areas of infrastructure, socio-economic reforms, social investment for youths and women. With all these happening in the state, I don’t see any reason why voters in the state would not support APC candidates.”

A retail store operator in Ekpoma, Mrs. Monica Idemudia, said that it is only logical that INEC allows political parties and their candidates continue with the campaigns since the elections were postponed, adding, “this will give the candidates a window to convince the people on what they stand to benefit by voting for them.”

Mrs. Idemudia expressed support for APC candidates in the February 23 elections, noting that she would use the window to canvass support for APC candidates.

“Governor Godwin Obaseki has convinced me beyond reasonable doubts why I should support candidates of his party with his good works such as the prompt payment of teachers’ salary, and arrears owed pensioners. We are seeing improvement in the reconstruction of roads and other impactful projects,” she added.