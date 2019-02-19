Petrol to Sell for N140 from Tomorrow, Says IPMAN

Ejiofor Alike

The Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) has directed its members operating filling stations across the country to sell petrol for N140 per litre from February 20 to February 25, against the official pump price of N145 per litre.

A statement issued by IPMAN’s National President, Chinedu Okoronkwo, said the N5 reduction would motivate many Nigerians to travel to their respective destinations to cast their votes on, February 23.

Part of the complaints by Nigerians following the postponement of last Saturday’s election from February 16 to February 25, was that they incurred huge costs by travelling to various places to vote, and would have to travel again this Saturday.

“IPMAN was prompted to slash N5 from the N145 per litre official petrol pump price in a bid to motivate Nigerians to return to vote again on February 23. We urge all our members across Nigeria to immediately reduce the fuel pump price from N145 per litre to N140 per litre.

“This is because of the political situation that hit the country after INEC suddenly announced the postponement of presidential and National Assembly elections after Nigerians were fully prepared. We are all aware how Nigerians travelled to different parts of the country in order to exercise their civic duty; unfortunately, they heard sad news of postponement of the polls.

“This made us deem it fit to reduce the pump price in order to ease their suffering, and to also motivate them to travel again to exercise their franchise on February 23.”