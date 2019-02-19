Man Utd Knocks out Holder Chelsea, Draws Wolves in Q’final

Manchester United last night cruised past Chelsea into the FA Cup quarter-finals to plunge Blues boss Maurizio Sarri’s reign even deeper into crisis as he felt the full fury of the club’s frustrated fans.

United’s reward for beating Chelsea in Monday’s final fifth-round tie is an FA Cup quarter-final trip to Wolves.

United delivered the perfect response to their first defeat under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer – against Paris St-Germain in the Champions League – to set up a last-eight tie against Wolves.

Ander Herrera converted Paul Pogba’s perfect cross to give United a 31st-minute lead, and Pogba doubled the advantage right on half-time when he dived to head Marcus Rashford’s delivery past Kepa Arrizabalaga, who should have done better.

As Chelsea slumped tamely to another damaging defeat, their fans turned on Sarri. They jeered his substitutions, mocked his ‘Sarri-ball’ philosophy, demanded the return of Frank Lampard as manager, and joined United’s fans in chants of “You’re getting sacked in the morning”.

Solskjaer had no such problems as he took the loud acclaim of United’s supporters after adding another impressive victory to his collection, despite the absence of the injured Jesse Lingard and Anthony Martial.

In the other fixtures drawn last night, Premier League champions Manchester City are away to Championship side Swansea City, with another second-tier side Millwall at home to Brighton. Watford host Crystal Palace in the other last-eight tie.

The quarter-final games will be played from 15-18 March, with winning clubs receiving £720,000 in prize money.