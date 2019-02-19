Kajuru Killings: Death Toll Rises to 130, Says El-Rufai

Gov. Nasir el-Rufai of Kaduna state says the death toll as a result of the communal clash in the Kajuru Local Government Area of the state has risen to 130 as against the previous figure of 66.

El-Rufai stated this when he spoke to State House correspondents after briefing a security meeting which was presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, on Tuesday.

The governor had on Friday through his Senior Special Assistant on Media, Mr Samuel Aruwan, disclosed that 66 people were killed by unknown attackers in Kajuru Local Government Area.

El-Rufai, who alongside the governors of Borno and Adamawa briefed members of the security committee on security situations in their respective states, frowned at those who questioned the initial casualties’ figures of 66.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that several individuals and organisations including the Southern Kaduna People’s Union (SOKAPU) and Human Rights Lawyer, Chidi Odinkalu, had expressed doubt over the occurrence of the killings of the 66 persons.

He said: “The last report we got is that over 130 people were killed not even 66 and the Fulani leaders have provided the names of all these people.

”We have the list, we can release it to the Press and I don’t want to be gross but we can release pictures of the people killed and how soldiers have to be there to help bury them, two days after they were killed because the bodies were decomposing.

”Whoever still doubts that this did not happen is being grossly irresponsible.’’

The Ag. Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, who also spoke to the correspondents, said the police were ready to protect eligible Nigerians following resolution at the meeting that adequate security be provided within the country.

Adamu said: ”Today, members of the security community and intelligence community came and briefed Mr President on the security situation in the country.

“We deliberated on the consequences and came up with the resolve to further provide adequate security within the country so that the electorate will come out and cast their votes without any fear of molestation.

“Every Nigerian is encouraged to come out on the Election Day and cast his or her vote without any fear of molestation,” he said.

According to him, security personnel are ready and prepared to protect everybody.

He further warned that, “anybody that feels that he can come out and disrupt process should have a rethink because that situation will not be allowed.

“If you plan and allow yourself to be used as touts, whatever happens to you, you will take it.

“Ballot snatching, ballot buying, thuggery will never be allowed, anybody that is planning to snatch ballot boxes or planning to be used as a tout, will have his or herself to blame on the Election Day. So you better don’t allow yourself to be used.” (NAN)