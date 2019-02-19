Gunmen Kill Four NDLEA Officials in Ondo

James Sowole in Akure

Gunmen last Sunday shot dead four men of the Nigerian Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Ondo State Command on Sobe -Ifon Road in Ose Local Government Area (LGA) of the state.

THISDAY gathered that the victims were members of five -man motorised patrol team deployed in the area.

A source said the men were killed by two men who came on a motorcycle, while hiding their two AK-47 guns under their apparel.

The dead officers, according to findings, are: Abduljalad Mohammed, Wellington Emmanuel, Magaji Aliu and Mohammed lliyasu.

It was gathered that as soon as the gunmen reached the checking pont mounted by the NDLEA, they opened fire on the officials, killing four of them instantly while one official escaped.

The killers were reported to have escaped with the firearms of the NDLEA officials while the patrol van, a Toyota Hilux, was also set ablaze. The bodies of the officials were said to have been discovered by farmers in the area, who were coming from the farms.

Confirming the incident, the NDLEA Commander in Ondo State, Mr. Haruna Dagara, said the killing was an intentional act.

Dagara said he suspected that the dastardly act was perpetrated by suspected Indian hemp dealers.

The commander said the agency in conjunction with other security agencies in the state had put in motion measures to get to the root of the matter.