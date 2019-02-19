DSS Warns Public against Dealing with Former DG, Daura

By Alex Enumah in Abuja

The Department of State Services (DSS) in what appears to be a disclaimer, on Tuesday warned members of the public against dealing with a former Director General of the Service, Alhaji Lawal Daura.

Daura, a former DG between 2015 and 2018, was sacked by Acting President Yemi Osinbajo for ordering the invasion of the National Assembly by the personnel of the DSS last year.

The DSS, in a statement, also cleared the air on assumptions in some quarters that Daura, though dismissed from the service still wield a lot of influence over the operations of the DSS, warning that the assumption is not only false but those dealing with him at any capacity does so at their own risk.

“The attention of the Department of State Services (DSS) has been drawn to insinuations and wide speculations that its former Director General, Alhaji Lawal Musa Daura, still controls affairs at the Agency, long after his removal from Office.

“While the Service debunks this false belief, it warns that any person or group that further engages him or his representatives/associates does so at their own peril.

“The Service will not tolerate acts of impersonation designed to undermine it and will decisively deal with person(s), no matter how highly placed, that may engage in such behaviour. The public should, therefore, note this and avoid circumstances under which unsuspecting persons may be deceived,” the statement added.

DSS however assured Nigerians that it would continue to recommit itself to the core values of professionalism, selflessness, vigilance and the rule of law that it has always been identified with.