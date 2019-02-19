Buhari is Calling for War, Says Jolayemi

Hamid Ayodeji

A former Managing Director and Editor-in-Chief, Newswatch Newspapers, and a Coordinator for Friends of Atiku Professionals (FOAP), Moses Jolayemi, has called on the international community to be prepared to rescue Nigeria from an impending mayhem being instigated by the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), President Muhammadu Buhari.

In a statement made available to journalists yesterday, Jolayemi called the attention of Nigerians, civil society organisations, religious leaders and the world at large to the televised part of the APC caucus meeting holding at its secretariat in Abuja where the President confirmed, among other things, his penchant for violence and mass killing.

Buhari in warning people against causing any disturbances during the elections said categorically that whoever engages in such act “will pay with their lives”.

“This, to say the least, is scary and ominous of what the President and the APC plan to unleash on the Nigerian electorate if they are unable to pull through with their plans to rig the elections.

“It is unexpected that a responsible leader would issue such a threat having revealed that he had already instructed security agencies to be ‘ruthless’ in dealing with those who work against the interest of the party.

“He said those who think they are popular or strong in their localities and try to foment trouble during the elections will be doing “their last ignoble act” on earth. Buhari’s position was consistent with that of the chairman of his party, Mr. Adams Oshiomhole who said all those working against their party’s interest would be put to shame”. Jolayemi argued that yesterday’s statements by APC’s leadership resonate very well with an earlier threat issued by the Governor of Kaduna State, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai that foreign nationals who interfere in Nigeria’s election would be killed and sent back to their countries as body bags.

“We strongly believe that the president has given the security agents, especially the trigger-happy elements free hands to shed the blood of Nigerians. What we expect of responsible leaders is that those caught disrupting the electoral process would be made to face the wrath of the law, not directing armed personnel of government to open fire on their fellow citizens. This is another attempt by the President and his bunch of desperadoes who are currently at their wits end on how to save their sinking ship. It is clear even to toddlers that the Buhari-led government has failed woefully on all fronts and Nigerians are set to show them the way out with their votes. The belief of most Nigerians is that the postponement of the elections was not without the knowledge and consent of the ruling party. What the party is trying to do is a face-saving gimmick to give an impression of neutrality and non-interference in the affairs of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC),” Jolayemi explained.