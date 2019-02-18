TUC Calls for Review of NLAC

Ugo Aliogo

The National Executive Council of the Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC) has called for the review of the law establishing the National Law Advisory Council (NLAC).

Speaking at a media briefing in Lagos recently, the President, Mr. Bobboi Kaigama and the Secretary General, Musa Lawal, noted that the Union would no longer tolerate the violation of rights of its members.

They stated: “The NEC-in-session reiterates that the law establishing the NLAC should be reviewed to include major stakeholders, for instance the TUC. The NEC-in-session warns that TUC will no longer tolerate the violation of the trade union rights of its members to representation, collective bargaining and be consulted on labour matters in the country.”

Kaigama and Lawal urged the federal government to avoid all forms of intimidations and allow transparency in the conduct of the forthcoming general elections, adding that there was need for the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to be as impartial as possible, and promote the interest of all Nigerians.

They advised the police, the military and other security agencies to be professional in discharging their duties since no position is worth the blood of innocent civilians.

According to them: “The NEC reiterates the rate of insecurity in the country. The Congress therefore calls on government to intensify efforts to make sure that killings; kidnapping and insurgency in the country are totally wiped out and save the country from total collapse.

“The NEC frowns at the proposed increase of international passport and drivers’ license by the government. It therefore calls on the government to maintain the status quo and formulate policies that will be more beneficial to the masses. NEC-in-session commended the government for the fight against corruption in the country. It therefore calls on the government to respect the rule of law when doing so.”