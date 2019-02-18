Postponement Attempt to Manipulate Elections, Ijaw Youths Allege

By Emmanuel Addeh in Yenagoa

The Ijaw Youth Council (IYC) Worldwide has condemned the postponement of last Saturday’s general elections across the nation, saying it was an attempt to manipulate the polls.

According to the group comprising all youths of Ijaw descent, delaying the polls even after several assurances from the electoral body was not only suspicious, but smacked of gross incompetence.

In a statement signed in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State capital, by its Secretary General, Mr. Alfred kemepado, the IYC described the deferment as a monumental shame for Nigeria and the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration.

The youth body cautioned the federal government and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to allow the polls reflect the will of Nigerians whenever it is held.

kemepado also called on the Chairman of the INEC, Prof. Mahmud Yakubu to resign, instead of foisting crisis upon the nation by the undue postponement.

“Ijaw youths and all youths of the Niger Delta in all zones, chapters, clans and communities must compel this government to conduct a free and fair election.

“This setback has been orchestrated deliberately to rob Nigerians of their choice, but all voters in the Niger Delta must be resolute, undeterred and ready to exercise their right to vote, no matter the obstacles.

“ The IYC calls on the youths of the region to resist any form of malpractice in the course of this election on the rescheduled dates”, the statement issued from the IYC national headquarters said.