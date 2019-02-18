Lagos Media Marathon Not Only for Journalists, Says Oshundun

The Chairman of the Lagos State Branch of the Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN), Debo Oshundun, has said the upcoming Lagos Media Marathon scheduled for May 1 is not exclusive to only journalists.

Speaking at the weekend in Lagos, Oshundun who is the Deputy Chairman of the Organizing Committee said the Lagos Media Marathon though being spearheaded by journalists was opened to every member of the public to participate and have fun.

He explained that just like there is the Aviation Marathon in Singapore that is organised by stakeholders in the aviation industry but its open to every runner and Comrade Marathon organised by miners in South Africa and participation is usually for everybody.

The Lagos Media Marathon is a 10km and 5km road race that is open to participants outside the media industry.

“It is necessary we make this clarification because some erroneously think that the Lagos Media Marathon is only for journalists, it is for everybody, everybody across Nigeria and beyond are all welcomed to be part of the race” the Lagos SWAN chairman stated.

“The only difference is that while journalists and students will not be paying any registration fees, other members of the general public will be paying a token of N3, 000 to participate in the Lagos Media Marathon”

According to Oshundun, with the N3, 000 registration fee, participants are guaranteed a quality goodie bag, quality running kits as well as medal among other things.

Oshundun also announced that the registration for the Lagos Media Marathon will officially take off on Friday, March 1.

“The registration will begin on March 1st on our website lagosmediamarathon.com where people can pay and be entered immediately. Physical forms will also be made available at various centers that would be announced soon,” he added.

Already, organisers have stated that they are expecting over 30,000 runners in this inaugural edition of the Lagos Media Marathon.