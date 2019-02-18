Katsina Govt Donates N500,000 to Parents of Deceased Corps Member

By Francis Sardauna in Katsina

The Katsina State government at the weekend donated the sum of N500,000 to the parents of a corps member, Ibrahim Shehu Zango, who died recently in a ghastly motor accident.

The corps member was said to have travelled to his home town in Niger State and had an accident while on his way back to his place of primary assignment in Katsina State.

Speaking while presenting the donation to the deceased’s family, the Sstate Coordinator, NYSC, Hajiya Ramatu Sanda, urged his parents to take heart and accept the token that the state government has provided, stressing that nothing enough can be given in place of a dead child.

She said the deceased was a diligent and hard working corps member who will be remembered for his dedication and patriotism in his service to the fatherland.

According to Sanda, the gesture was a tradition that the state government has towards any parent whose child dies during the service year.

“It is the usual gesture from the state government under the leadership of Hon. Aminu Bello Masari, anytime we lose a corps member in the state. It is a tradition that the state has maintained since inception of this government”, she explained.

Responding, the father of the Deceased, Alhaji Zango Shehu, thanked the NYSC management and the state government for the donation, calling for the sustainability of the tempo.

He, however, said that it was not the donation that matters but the love and concern shown by the authorities, saying “Ever since the unfortunate incident, I have been receiving messages and sympathisers from the NYSC and government officials”.