INEC Reverses Self, Okays Resumption of Political Campaigns

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

Following the stiff opposition by political parties to the decision of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to ban political campaigns ahead of Saturday’s presidential and National Assembly elections, the commission Monday reversed itself by giving approval to the resumption of political campaign.

The Chairman of the commission, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, had at a press briefing held last week Saturday at the Abuja International Conference Centre, said that collection of Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) and political campaign remain closed.

However, the commission in a statement Monday by its National Commissioner and Chairman Voter Education and Publicity, Barr. Festus Okoye, said that media organisations were at liberty to accept, publish, broadcast and circulate campaign materials up till midnight of Thursday, February 21.

He stated: “In the meantime, after consultations with political parties, the Commission has approved that campaigns by parties and candidates can resume forthwith to end by midnight of Thursday, 21 February 2019.

“Political Parties and their candidates are enjoined to abide by the extant laws governing campaigns.”

Sent from Yahoo Mail on Android