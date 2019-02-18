Don’t Travel Back without Casting Your Votes, Ohanaeze Begs Ndigbo

By Christopher Isiguzo and Gideon Arinze in Enugu

The apex Igbo socio-cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo yesterday has asked Igbos in the Diaspora who returned home for the sole purpose of casting their votes in the last Saturday’s Presidential/National Assembly before the sudden postponement, to exercise patience by remaining at home till February 23 in order to exercise their franchise before travelling back to their base.

The organisation’s President General, Chief Nnia Nwodo, in a statement made available to journalists in Enugu said that a few days wait was more than another four years of hardship should the wrong people emerge as leaders again.

“My dear brothers and sisters, I am aware of the immense hardship the sudden postponement of the February 16, 2019 election has brought on all of us. This I know is one of the prices we can be called upon to make for independence.

“After all, freedom is never secured on a platter of gold. It is a struggle. This is our struggle.

“I, therefore, urge all Ndigbo who relocated for the purpose of the election to remain in their places and not travel back to their stations, but wait or ensure they come back if they travel, for the Saturday, February 23 election. A few days wait is better than another four years of uncertainty, hardship and slavery.”