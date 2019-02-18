‘Abuja Technology Village Will Boost National Development’

By Emma Okonji

South Korean Ambassador to Nigeria, Mr. In-tae Lee, has described as impressive, the federal government’s Abuja Smart City Master plan, designed by the Ministry of Communications to develop Abuja Technology Village.

Lee, stated this recently in Abuja, when he led a team of South Korean communications experts on a courtesy visit to the Minister of Communications, Dr. Adebayo Shittu, in his office.

“I was so impressed when I got acquainted with the Abuja Technology Village. It makes me appreciate the minister for developing Nigeria’s culture through ICT Technology,” Lee said.

The purpose of the visit, according to the Ambassador, was to introduce the new Director for Korean International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) Woo Chan Chang, following the tenure expiration of his predecessor, Sook Hyun, after three years of successful service in Nigeria.

In a farewell message to the federal government, the outgoing KOICA Director, Sook Hyun, expressed deep appreciation to the Ministry of Communications for creating an enabling environment which made her work very successful in Nigeria.

Similarly, the incoming KOICA Director, Woo Chan Chang, pledged to build on the solid foundation already laid by his predecessor, to ensure his agency partners with the federal government to advance the cause of e-government in Nigeria.

In his address at the meeting, the minister said: “In the ICT Sector, there is no country that beats South Korea in terms of commitments to extend the hands of fellowship towards developing Nigeria.

“Nobody has made the huge donations your country has made and is still making in this sector; it has not only established a physical academy here but has tremendously trained a significant number of civil servants in Korea.” Adebayo stated.

According to him, a partnership with the Korean government has yielded great fortunes with landmark achievements of stakeholders to build a well-equipped edifice aimed for training more civil servants in ICT with the approval of the federal government.

Adebayo, wished the embassy more successes, as they continue to strive harder for the growth of the country as well as in their collaborative quest to develop less developed partner countries.