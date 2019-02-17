Okowa’s Special Adviser Assassinated in Delta

Sylvester Idowu in Warri

Ngozi Ijei, Special Adviser to Delta State Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa on Community and Youth Affairs, was shot dead in Ekpan, Uvwie Local Government Area.

A security source confirmed the incident to THISDAY yesterday, noting that Ngozi was assassinated Friday night.

The source said the late special adviser was a key player in the political unrest in the area for a very longtime.

THISDAY gathered that his assassination created tension in the volatile community and that the youths in the community had mobilised to attack perceived enemies.

However, THISDAY sources said, the timely deployment of soldiers from 3 Battalion, Effurun to the community saved the situation.

Prior to deceased’s appointment by Okowa in 2016, Ngozi was standing trial for sundry crimes, including murder, but was controversially released from prison before being appointed Special Adviser on Community and Youth Affairs.

His murder on Friday night was the latest in a bloody chapter which has seen an increase in insecurity in Ekpan and Jakpa Road areas of Uvwie council. It would be recalled that at least six persons were killed in the area in the past two weeks in the latest upsurge of violence before the botched February 16 general elections.

Uvwie is usually a hotbed of crisis since 2003, because of the usual contending political forces and interests of key players in the Urhobo community.