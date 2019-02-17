Election Shift: T.B Joshua Warns Trouble Makers

Kayode Fasua

In the aftermath of the postponed general elections, founder of the Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN), Prophet T.B Joshua, has warned potential trouble makers to desist, as any untoward act will backfire.

Joshua, who had earlier predicted that the coming elections would be postponed, said no matter what any trouble maker did, Nigeria would not break but stand. In a post on his twitter handle yesterday (Saturday), Joshua stated, “Those who will cause trouble will see trouble and those who will cause peace will see peace, but the nation, Nigeria, will stand.

Earlier last week, the cleric had predicted that the elections would be shifted as he stated, “The Nigerian election may likely be postponed because of many challenges.

“In whatever way, God is in control…God will not allow anything to happen to Nigeria. It is just a cloud that is hovering. Be calm. This nation has a strong bond with God. Nigeria will stand.”

Joshua also enjoined Nigerians to draw close to God, in order to attain their destined goals. “If you want to be all God has called you to be, you have got to spend time with Him and learn from Him, at His feet. Take care of the depth of your relationship with God and Jesus will take care of the breadth of your success,” he counselled.

Meanwhile, a social critic and Lagos cleric, Prophet Lai Bamidele, at the weekend called on the INEC “to resist the temptation of being used by any of the political parties but hold its head high as an unbiased umpire in the coming elections.”

Bamidele, who is the General Overseer of Christ Glorious End-time Evangelical Ministries, a church in Fagba, Lagos, said, “At this critical juncture, it is the INEC and our security agents that will determine whether Nigeria will be at peace in the months ahead, or not.

“INEC, particularly, must resist the temptation of being used by desperate politicians; already, the global body has taken more than keen interest in the Nigerian election because of that midnight and sudden postponement of the polls.

“INEC must not set Nigeria on fire by allowing the elections to be rigged, as God himself will visit His anger on all the people that had been stationed to destabilise the peace of Nigeria.”