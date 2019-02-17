Africa’s Travel Indaba Rescheduled for May 2-4

The 2019 Africa’s Travel Indaba will take place from May 2 – 4 at the Albert Luthuli International Convention Centre in Durban.

This new date comes after the Indaba had to be rescheduled, following an announcement that the South African national elections will be held on the initial dates of May 6-8.

Following the announcement, a task team was set up by the CEO of South African Tourism (SA Tourism), Sisa Ntshona, to explore all available options and it was decided that moving Indaba forward was the best possible option.

The task team took into account various factors and permutations in reaching the new date.

“The national election is the cornerstone of our democracy and is a celebration of our freedom in South Africa,” Ntshona said.

“It’s an important date and occasion for all South Africans and we need to acknowledge and respect the date. At the same time, I must express my heartfelt gratitude to the Tourism industry for their understanding of the situation.

“I have received many calls, emails and texts with advice and support. I am really impressed to experience how the tourism sector gets together. I also want to thank the Indaba Organising Committee involved with Indaba…for being accommodating with regards to the change,” Ntshona added.

“We will now work with all our trade partners to ensure that there is smooth transition into the new date as many would’ve had plans in place already for the previous date.

“We still have a key role to play in achieving Indaba’s objectives of selling South Africa and the continent to the rest of the world,” the Task team assured.