Rescheduled Elections: Obaseki calls for calm in Edo

The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has called on Edo people and residents in the state to remain calm in the wake of the rescheduled general elections by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

In a statement by Special Adviser to the Governor on Media and Communication Strategy, Mr Crusoe Osagie, Obaseki enjoined everyone in the state to go about their lawful businesses and be law abiding.

“With the rescheduling of the general elections by INEC, I kindly enjoin everyone to remain calm and go about their lawful businesses,” the governor advised.

INEC in the early hours of Saturday announced that the general elections have been rescheduled as follows: Presidential and National Assembly elections, earlier billed for February 16, to now hold on February 23 and Governorship and State Assembly elections formerly slated for March 2, will now hold on March 9.