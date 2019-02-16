Postponement of Polls, Ploy to Foist Unpopular Govt on Nigeria, Says CUPP

By Udora Orizu in Abuja

The Coalition of United Political Parties, CUPP, said it believes strongly that the desperation of the All Progressives Party led federal government to win the presidential election by all means caused the last minute postponement of elections by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

CUPP Spokesperson, Ikenga Ugochinyere, alleged that the APC in its bid to foist an unpopular government on Nigerians, set electoral materials on fire in states that were well known to be strongholds of opposition.

These acts of sabotage, he said, had no doubt, ruined the preparations of INEC for the elections.

“We have raised the alarm many times that agents of the government were working hard to ensure that elections are not held or are declared inconclusive in areas they know that the All Progressives Congress will never win. We have been vindicated.

“We blame the international embarrassment this last minute postponement has caused the nation on the President, the desperate leaders of his party, APC, and the nation’s security agencies who failed woefully in their duties to protect electoral materials and INEC offices from attacks by these enemies of the nation.”

CUPP called on the security forces to sit up and ensure that these enemies of democracy were not allowed to have their way again.

The Coalition also commended the INEC Chairman for shifting the elections, which it believes averted bloodshed.

“INEC chairman, Prof Mahmood Yakubu, has shown courage by shifting the election to avert national bloodshed because we are aware that APC wanted to proceed with election after compromising distribution and destroying materials in over 15 states.”

“We make bold to say that with the postponement, President Buhari’s judgement day with the people has just been shifted,” CUPP added