Postponement of Election: Abdulsalami Abubakar Urges Nigerians to Bear With INEC

Laleye Dipo in Minna

Chairman of the National Peace and Reconciliation Committee General Abdulsalami Abubakar has charged Nigerians to remain peaceful despite Saturday’s sudden postponement of the presidential and national assembly election by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

General Abdulsalami Abdulsalami Abubakar made the plea in Minna on Saturday when he addressed newsmen during which he also told Nigerians to assist INEC “to overcome the logistical problems that led to the postponement of the election.

“You are very much aware that elections were scheduled to have taken place today, but because of logistical challenges the INEC in their wisdom decided to postpone the elections to Saturday next week.

“I therefore want to appeal to Nigerians to bear with the INEC and let us try to help them to overcome the logistical challenges they are talking about

“We must therefore ensure we keep the peace, let us keep peace, let us not have any disturbances because of the setback we have from the election postponement.

“As much as possible we should try to bear the disappointment because a lot of Nigerians traveled to their various locations for the election to be able to do our civic right, but unfortunately here we are today,” he said

General Abubakar, a former head of state, also expressed “hope and pray for INEC that they overcome their problem so that the elections will hold on Saturday next week.”

He however expressed disappointment that “the elections had to be postponed after a lot of preparations had been made, after all the politicians had campaigned.”

He charged Nigerians to trust those that had been put in position of authority and those given responsibility so that Nigeria can move forward.

“The major problem we have in this country is trust, let us continue to trust people that we have given responsibility”.

Meanwhile normal activities has resumed in Minna the Niger state capital as people are going about their normal duties.