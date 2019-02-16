Lady Chukwudozie Eulogies Husband

Behind every successfully man is indeed a dutiful, intelligent, loyal, beautiful, loving and hardworking woman. Lady Ada Chukwudozie, the amiable wife of industrialist, Sir Daniel Chukwudozie, Chairman of the Dozzy Group, fits the above bill. At the recent 16th annual Sun newspaper Award, the Okija, Anambra State born business mogul was conferred with the Sun’s Manufacturer of the year (2018) Award. On hand to receive the Award on behalf of her husband was Lady Ada Chukwudozie.

Shortly after receiving the Award from Bayelsa State Governor, Seriake Henry Dickson, Lady Chukwudozie who was accompanied to the stage by delectable wives of other industrialists, including Lady Ngozi Bishop Okonkwo, wife of Ekulo Group boss, Emma Bishop Okonkwo; Mrs. Julie Anyaegbu, wife of Chisco Group Boss, Chief Peter Chinedu, Chairman, Chi Pet Oil, Igwe Chris Onyekwuluje, Big Chi Ngonadi, Oby Chinemelum, Rosemary Uneanya, a group of Ladies of Honor aka (House of Nlecha), among other female well-wishers, spoke glowingly about her husband.

A Chemical Engineer and a Publisher, Lady Ada Chukwudozie played a vital role in the growth and expansion of the Dozzy Group. She is not only a Director in the Dozzy conglomerate, she brings her professional background as a Chemical Engineer to bear in the petro-Chemical and allied manufacturing subsidiary of the Group.

Essentially, Sir Daniel Chukwudozie had a humble beginning, starting off in 1982., Gradually he nurtured and expanded his one-man trade and later transformed it into a limited liability company under the name, Dozzy Nigeria Limited. The quest for success in business took him to Hong Kong, China, Japan and many other Asian countries where he imported general goods. A shrewd businessman, Chukwudozie later diversified, leading to Dozzy becoming a conglomerate with Subsidiaries-Specialty Oil Company Nigeria Limited, Dozzy Plastic Industries Limited, Dozzy Oil and Gas Limited, Guttroff Gas Limited.

The Dozzy Group is also into Lubricant, Oxygen and industrial gas production, industrial automotive, household as well as high precision plastic products, wigs/artificial hair attachment production among others. The Dozzy conglomerate also has interest in Real Estate, Logistics and hospitality.

The Oil and Gas sector of the Group came on stream in 1994 with the incorporation of Dozzy Oil and Gas. The sector has grown to become the Group’s flagship. Dozzy Oil and Gas operation is anchored on four areas: Blending, distribution, industrial Gas and Liquefied Petroleum Gas. Dozzy Oil and Gas depots are well entrenched in Nigeria’s three strategic, main port cities of Lagos, Port Harcourt and Calabar. Dozzy Oil and Gas is determined to meet Nigeria’s energy needs a reason the company’s combined capacity of oil storage would be 200,000 metric tons when fully installed.

Chukwudozie enthuses about his company’s success story: “It takes a serious patriotic group in the present circumstances to build a petroleum product storage depot that is capable of handling 120 million liters of assorted petroleum products at once. We are happy the facility which we built in Calabar has helped to address the attendant high prices of petroleum products in most of the South South, South East and parts of Northern Nigeria”

Dozzy Oil and Gas’ sister company, Specialty Oil, is into blending of base oil into different brands. With a state-of-the-art and fully installed blending plant at Onitsha, Anambra State, the company has the capacity to blend 48 million litres of oil on continuous shift production roster.

Chukwudozie exudes patriotic fervor. Having tasted poverty and deprivation, the Dozzy Group boss goes about doing good-putting smiles on the faces of his fellow country men and women through philanthropist gestures and job creation. For example, he has over 300 skilled and unskilled combined workforces on his payroll in Dozzy Oil and Gas. The combined total workforce of the conglomerate stands at about 2,000.

Friends and well-wishers who accompanied Lady Ada Chukwudozie to receive the Sun Newspaper Award on behalf of her beloved husband were unanimous that the honour was a fitting recognition for a patriot and philanthropist who serves God, his fatherland and humanity without trumpeting it.