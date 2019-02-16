Election: Ballot Papers For Two Senatorial Zones Yet to Arrive Niger

By Laleye Dipo in Minna

Less than 24 hours to the presidential and national assembly election some sensitive materials including ballot papers are yet to arrive Niger State.

THISDAY learnt that the ballot papers for the senatorial and House of Representatives election for Niger North and Niger East senatorial zones were yet to be received.

Only the ballot papers for the presidential election and that for Senate and House of Representatives for Niger South senatorial zones were received.

According to findings, the Independent National Electoral Commission in the state had “urgently dispatched“ officials to Abuja to find out what was responsible and collect the ballot papers.

State Resident Electoral Commissioner, Professor Sam Egwu when contacted confirmed the development saying that “everything is being handled, we have sent people to Abuja to collect the ballot papers.”

Professor Egwu however said the sensitive and other non-sensitive materials already received had been dispatched to the relevant constituencies saying that “I assure everybody that the materials will get to the polling stations at the right time.”

“We are ready for the election 85 per cent,” Egwu declared.

Reacting to the security situation in some local governments, the Resident Electoral Commissioner said three local governments “Munya, Shiroro, and Rafi “have been identified because of their closeness to Zamfara and Kaduna states saying that special security arrangements had been made.

He pleaded with communities to assist by providing security of their own to ensure a peaceful election.