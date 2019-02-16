EFCC Releases Telephone Lines to Report  Vote Buying

By Alex Enumah in Abuja

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), on Friday released to members of the public telephone lines in each of the 36 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) through which they can reach the commission with information on Vote Buying during the elections.

In a statement to newsmen, Acting SO of the EFCC, Tony Orilade in urging members of the public to reach the commission with information on Vote Buying, disclosed that anyone with useful information, would be rewarded in line with the federal government’s Whistle Blowing policy.

“The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), wishes to inform the general public that patriotic citizens with authentic information that can lead to arrest of culprits of Vote-buying should reach the Commission for prompt response.

“The numbers to call are as follows: ABUJA HQ—— 08141219896, 09077928772, 09051923475, 09074456025, 09051916064, 09066270016

ABUJA ZONAL OFFICE—-08033492025, 08123827088

LAGOS OFFICE —08033106347, 08123827088

PORT HARCOURT OFFICE —— 08065642958

KANO OFFICE —08033500256

GOMBE OFFICE —07061813411

KADUNA OFFICE —08037623831, 08058437872

ENUGU OFFICE —07064917920

BENIN OFFICE —08036008537

MAIDUGURI OFFICE —08035899836, 08123827019

UYO OFFICE —08055112603, 08180008030

SOKOTO OFFICE —09085666666, 08081765401

ILORIN OFFICE —08034516071

MAKURDI OFFICE —08036328837

IBADAN OFFICE —07030885555