Adekemi Muyibat: I Live Within My Means… I’m Grateful for My Hustles

Adekemi Taofeek Muyibat is a fast rising actress in the Yoruba segment of Nollywood. She is fashion trendy and a member of selfie gang on social media. Muyibat, the first child in a family of five, graduated from Lagos State University, where she studied Business Administration. She says she is a proud indigene of Abeokuta, Ogun State. In this chat with Chinedu Ibeabuchi, Muyibat talks about growing up, her acting career and challenges

How did your acting career start?

My acting career started years back under Actors Guild of Nigeria where I had to go for auditions. After a while, I stopped because of school. I came back around 2010 and I joined the Igi Aloye troupe.

New upcoming actors, at times, accuse older ones of being jealous of their sudden rise. What are your views?

I don’t see my senior colleagues as my competitors neither my mates in the industry. If you see me as a threat, that’s your own problem.

Your Instagram account was recently hacked. What happened?

Yea, my account was hacked. I have no idea how and what happened. I opened another immediately and my fans are trooping in.

Many celebrities are accused of living fake lives on social media. Do you agree with this?

Living fake life is what they have decided to choose but Adekemi Taofeek has got no time for fake life because it’s expensive. I live within my means and I am grateful for my hustles. I am an actor and what you often see me post are either set scenes or my everyday exciting moments.

Before choosing to feature in a film, what do you consider?

Before I agree to work on a particular job, I usually go through the story, know the other cast and also, who is directing the movie. These elements work together to produce a blockbuster movie. My fans want me to give them the best of me in each role I play and I don’t wanna let them down.

How many movies have you featured in so far?

I have lost count. I work almost every time. It’s been from one movie to other. So, I have featured in lots of movies.

What do you think has improved in Yoruba movie industry since you joined?

So many things have improved – from setting to costumes to picture qualities and to storytelling. In fact, the industry as a whole is really improving.

What roles do you enjoy playing more?

I enjoy every role given to me. As an actor, you shouldn’t be boxed up in just one type of role. Versatility is what makes you stand out. I adapt to any role I find myself and each has its fun to relish.

If the script says act nude, can you go nude? Why?

I can’t act nude because I have parents and siblings watching. Also, I am a role model to some people. I don’t have to act nude to show my perfection in translating a script.

When not acting, what do you do? And how do you relax?

When not acting, I am always at my boutique, shop or at home

Is Yoruba movie lucrative? You have other hustles like fashion store. Are you diversifying or this is mainly to augment income from acting?

Yes, it is lucrative; I have a boutique I manage. Aside acting, I love doing business as well.

How would you describe your personal style?

My personal style is simple and classy

Many actresses prefer to remain single to being tied down in a relationship. Where do you belong?

It’s not because they prefer being single but because they haven’t seen the right man yet. That is my view anyway. As for me, I am in a relationship and will be settling down soon.