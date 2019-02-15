Yenagoa Airport Big Boost for Sports, Tourism

Egbe thumbs up Gov Dickson for actualizing the dream for Bayelsans

Chief Executive Officer of Monimichelle, a sports facilities construction outfit, Ebi Egbe says sports and tourism would be the biggest beneficiary of the state international airport commissioned Thursday in Yenagoa.

An excited Egbe was full of praise for Gov Seriake Dickson who he stated was matching words with action in the area of infrastructural development of Bayelsa State under his Restoration Agenda.

Egbe noted that the Yenagoa airport would not only open up the state but make the hosting of local and international sporting events in Yenagoa easy.

“Every Ijaw man is happy with the development going on in the state. Dickson deserves a pat on the back for making the airport project a reality. The airport is one facility that would not only open up the state, but also boost sports and tourism,” Egbe said.

The FIFA licensed match agent noted that Dickson is also providing world class sports facilities that would in the near future make Bayelsa the new Mecca of sports in the country.

“The Samson Siasia Stadium as we speak boasts of a geotech playing turf that is one of the best in the country. The state has a wonderful golf course and the Asoama Sports Academy project is on course. Now that we have an airport in Yenagoa, taking international sporting events to Bayelsa would be easy. Bayelsa would soon become Nigeria’s new Mecca of sports,” Egbe said.

It would be noted that two aircrafts yesterday made their inaugural flights into Yenagoa international airport. The state was agog just as there has been an outpouring of commendation and encomiums on Governor Henry Seriake Dickson, the Architect of the New Bayelsa.