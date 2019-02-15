We’ve Mobilise 19 Million Votes for Buhari, Says Group

Francis Sardauna in Katsina

Ahead of Saturday’s presidential polls, the Katsina State coordinator of a political group, ‘One 2 Tell 10’,Mannir El-Yakubu, Thursday said the group have mobilised 19 million votes for President Muhammadu Buhari, saying there is no going back on its mandate at the weekend.

El-Yakubu, who disclosed this at the grand finale of the APC presidential rally in Katsina, said northern states would ensure that President Buhari and other APC candidates, wins the forthcoming general elections.

“The large turnout of people from Katsina at the final rally is a true manifestation of the love the son of the soil enjoys from his kins. President Buhari is a bankable commodity anywhere in the world”, he said.

He affirmed that the group’s national Chairman, Baffa Bichi, is working tirelessly to ensure that its members goes round the 19 northern states to solicit support for the President.

“We have already mobilised eligible voters across the country to vote for President Buhari. Buhari is the only credible candidate that has the ideology and power to govern this country till 2023. We shall not relent till he wins election come this Saturday”, he added.