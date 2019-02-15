Retired DIG of Police Chris Omeben Passes On

Archbishop Chris Omeben who retired from the Nigerian police force in 1989 as a Deputy Inspector General of Police has passed on at the age of 83.

Omeben was born on October 27, 1935 to the family of Chief Alfred Omeben of Ujiogba, Esan West Local Government area of Edo State. He served in various capacities whilst in the police force. He was the first Divisional Crime Officer in the force. The first Commissioner of police in Ogun State, AIG in charge of Research and DIG Federal Criminal and Investigation Department (FCID).

Omeben was the founder and General Overseer of Jesus Family Ministries Church with headquarters in Lagos, until his death.

He is survived by his wife, children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. Burial arrangements will be announced by the family.