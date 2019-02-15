Police Arrest Two Men in Kano with 14 Bags of Ballot Papers

The Kano State Police Command yesterday said it arrested two suspects in possession of 14 bags of fake specimen of ballot papers in Kano metropolis.

The Command Public Relations Officer, DSP Abdullahi Haruna, who confirmed this to journalists in Kano, said the suspects were apprehended around Metro Police Area Command.

He said the suspects were arrested last Wednesday evening by some Police officers attached to Metro Area Command in the metropolis.

Haruna said during interrogation, the suspects said they came from Jigawa State, and that the materials were meant for sensitisation and orientation purpose.

“The ballot papers are specimen, so they are not genuine ballot papers,” Haruna explained.

The state police spokesman said investigation was still ongoing, as the case had since been transferred to the state Criminal Investigation Department.