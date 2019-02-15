Nobody Will Unseat Me, Buhari Boasts

Omololu Ogunmade in Abuja

As the nation goes to the poll on Saturday to elect its leader for another four years, President Muhammadu Buhari Friday in Daura, Katsina State, declared that nobody could unseat him.

Buhari who made this declaration while answering questions from CNN Africa, rejected insinuations that he was physically unfit to govern Nigeria for another four years.

Arguing that he was ready to be in power for another four years, Buhari also claimed that his government had made a visible impact on the war against terrorism.

According to him, with the collaboration of foreign countries, the war against terrorism will ultimately be won.

Below are the excerpts of the brief interview:

They say you don’t have the stamina for another term. What’s your response?

Well, I have done it. So, they can give you another answer.

You are ready to take this country forward for another four years?

Yes. I’m ready for it.

Boko Haram, terror groups are still wracking parts of this country, killing Nigerians. What is your plan to stop that?

Well, my plan is that, as I mentioned to the general public now, they used to hold 17 local governments. We have in this country constitutionally, 774 local governments. They used to hold 17. They are not technically holding any local government now but they are indoctrinating young men and women, especially girls, wrap them up with explosives and let them explode it on soft targets, churches, mosques, market places, motor parks and other places.

Will military be able to stop this terror?

Of course, we are doing our best. And we thank the foreign countries, Europe and United States for training our armed forces and going to the front to see how they are performing after their training.

One final question. This is a vibrant democracy, you came in, unseating the incumbent. Are you worried the same could happen to you?

No. Nobody will unseat me.