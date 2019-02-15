Extortion of developers: Our officials do not collect cash at construction sites, Edo govt warns

In a statement, Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Dr. Erimona Oye Edorodion, warned that “imposters go about “in private unbranded vehicles (cars and buses) to defraud unsuspecting developers of their hard-earned money.”

He said that “in spite of the warnings to the general public especially land developers issued by the Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development, some unscrupulous persons still impersonate officials of the Ministry”

He explained that “The Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development does not collect cash at building construction sites, rather all payments are made via designated banks into Edo State Government Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) Accounts.”

According to him, “Only officials of the Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development are empowered by law to demand approved building plans from developers at building construction site.

He added that “the officials visit building construction sites in the Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development’s branded Hilux vehicles with the official Government Plate Numbers.”

The commissioner urged developers and builders to be on the lookout for the imposters and report them to the nearest Police Station.