Election: Sensitive Materials Yet to Arrive Niger

By Laleye Dipo in Minna

Less than 24 hours to the presidential and National Assembly elections, some sensitive materials including ballot papers are yet to arrive Niger State.

THISDAY learnt that the ballot papers for the senatorial and House of Representatives elections for Niger North and Niger East senatorial zones are yet to be received.

Only the ballot papers for the presidential and National Assembly elections for Niger south senatorial zones have been received.

According to findings, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in the state had “urgently despatched” officials to Abuja to find out what is responsible and collect the ballot papers.

The Niger State Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Prof. Sam Egwu, when contacted, confirmed the development, saying: “Everything is being handled. We have sent people to Abuja to collect the ballot papers.”

Prof. Egwu however said the sensitive and other non-sensitive materials already received had been despatched to the relevant constituencies, adding that: “I assure everybody that the materials will get to the polling stations at the right time. We are ready for the election.”

Reacting to the security situation in some local governments, the REC said three local governments — Munya, Shiroro and Rafi — have been identified because of their closeness to Zamfara and Kaduna States, adding that special security arrangements had been made.