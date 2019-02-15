Again, NYSC Warns Corps Members against Gratification

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has again warned corps members against collecting gratification while on election duty, saying that anyone caught would be prosecuted

Director-General of the corps, Maj. Gen. Suleiman Kazaure, gave the warning yesterday in Abeokuta, Ogun State, during the final phase of his nationwide sensitisation programme for corps members participating in The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has again warned corps members against collecting gratification while on election duty, saying that anyone caught would be prosecuted

Director-General of the corps, Maj. Gen. Suleiman Kazaure, gave the warning yesterday in Abeokuta, Ogun State, during the final phase of his nationwide sensitisation programme for corps members participating in the election.

Represented by NYSC Assistant Director, Human Resources, Mrs. Franca Olaleye, the NYSC boss said corps members must be diligent and upright in the course of their duty. “You are expected to handle this critical assignment with a high sense of patriotism, responsibility and integrity.

“Your participation in the election as presiding and assistant presiding officers creates a unique opportunity to demonstrate the leadership skills, life molding and best practice you have been imbued with.

“You must bring to bear the value of training you have received from the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the NYSC.

“Therefore, as agents of democratic process, you are hereby charged to be transparent and neutral in your conduct before, during and after the elections.

“You must not collect any form of gratification from anybody. If you are caught you will be apprehended and prosecuted’’, Kazaure said.

He therefore, appealed to corps members and NYSC staff not to compromise but strive to uphold the corporate integrity which NYSC is known.

Ogun NYSC State Coordinator, Mrs. Josephine Bakare, said logistics arrangement had been finalised, adding that the welfare of all NYSC staff and corps members participating in the election would be adequately taken care of.

She said the NYSC ad-hoc team could now mobilise to the areas of duties in line with INEC’s directive without delay. the election.

Represented by NYSC Assistant Director, Human Resources, Mrs. Franca Olaleye, the NYSC boss said corps members must be diligent and upright in the course of their duty. “You are expected to handle this critical assignment with a high sense of patriotism, responsibility and integrity.

“Your participation in the election as presiding and assistant presiding officers creates a unique opportunity to demonstrate the leadership skills, life molding and best practice you have been imbued with.

“You must bring to bear the value of training you have received from the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the NYSC.

“Therefore, as agents of democratic process, you are hereby charged to be transparent and neutral in your conduct before, during and after the elections.

“You must not collect any form of gratification from anybody. If you are caught you will be apprehended and prosecuted’’, Kazaure said.

He therefore, appealed to corps members and NYSC staff not to compromise but strive to uphold the corporate integrity which NYSC is known.

Ogun NYSC State Coordinator, Mrs. Josephine Bakare, said logistics arrangement had been finalised, adding that the welfare of all NYSC staff and corps members participating in the election would be adequately taken care of.

She said the NYSC ad-hoc team could now mobilise to the areas of duties in line with INEC’s directive without delay.