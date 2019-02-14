Your Directive to INEC on Zamfara Polls Not Backed by Law, PDP Tells AGF

•Accuses commission of printing, distributing PVCs of dead people

By Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Prince Uche Secondus, has said that the directive given by the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mr. Abubakar Malami (SAN), to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to postpone elections in Zamfara State to enable the All Progressives Congress (APC) field candidates for the 2019 elections was not back by law.

Secondus stated this Thursday while addressing a world press conference in Abuja, where he noted tat the directive of the AGF was aimed at arm-twisting the electoral body.

According to him, “The AGF’s letter is part of APC’s design to arm-twist INEC and judiciary to take illegal action in their favour. What the AGF is seeking is not backed by law. The AGF is an interested party on this matter and has no moral right to advice INEC.”

Secondus also stressed that the voters’ register of INEC contains the data of dead voters, adding that the Permanent Voters Cards (PVCs) of dead voters were printed and distributed nationwide.

He stated, “Fellow citizens, government data shows that the gross death rate in Nigeria is 12.5 per 1000 lives. We have evidence that over 1,050,051 dead voters will vote in this election.”

“The decision that dead voters will cast ballots has been taken by INEC and the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. The idea of ghost voters is consistent with the nature of this virtual President.”

Details later…