Shettima Escapes Death as Boko Haram Hits Convoy

Three killed, many injured

Michael Olugbode in Maiduguri

Governor Kashim Shettima of Borno State Wednesday cheated death, missing a hit by Boko Haram, which attacked his convoy on his way to Gamboru-Ngala for a political campaign.

The governor, who confirmed the incident to THISDAY last night, said his convoy ran into an ambush between Dikwa and Gamboru on Tuesday evening, saying he was only saved by God.

“Two cars next to mine were hit, killing a soldier and two politicians,” he said, adding that one of the dead was “an influential politician in our place.”

Boko Haram had been a torn in the flesh of the people of the North-east, particularly Borno State that had borne the brunt of the insurgence that escalated in 2009.

Although the President Muhammadu Buhari administration had claimed the insurgents had been degraded and were no longer capable of holding positions, there had been a resurgence of deadly attacks on military formations in the state in the last four months.

Late last year, Shettima visited Buhari in Abuja with Borno leaders to plead for respite.

Weeping like a child, deprived of his beans cake, the governor appealed to the president to save his state and people from destruction.

Tuesday night, he himself, was, as he put it, was saved by God.