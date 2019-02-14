Sanwo-Olu Team Adopts Innovative Story-telling Strategy

The Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu (BOS) camp has taken its campaign higher with its innovative night campaign strategy aimed at bringing Sanwo-Olu, the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate for Lagos State even closer to the people

The initiative tagged: ‘BOS Night Campaign’, which will run till the end of February, according to his camp, will deepen the conversation around Sanwo-Olu’s vision for Lagos and its residents.

Partnering Brand Building Company, Irradeate and Lighting Tech Company Light and Lyrics, the project team is using ultra-high definition light projectors to beam video content about Sanwo-Olu at strategic locations across various local government area across the state.

Spokesperson for the project management team, Peter Nnamonu, said the project is driven by the need to deepen public participation, which has become the most acceptable persuasion of democracy.

He said: “We have come this far because of the involvement of Lagosians in the campaign, and we cannot but continue to explore other innovative options to make it more inclusive. Democracy is not just about competition among political parties and candidates, it is more about people and public participation.

“The BOS Night Campaign is about making the campaign, which has become more of a movement, more participatory. Both online and offline, everyone can join in telling the positive story of the APC and Sanwo-Olu.”

The project, according to him, seeks to crystallise the campaign grassroots apparatus of Sanwo-Olu into a village-square model, allowing the positive story of the candidate to be shared and highlighted with a view to strengthening his electoral value.