Police Restricts Movement of Vehicles on Election Day

By Alex Enumah in Abuja

The Inspector General of Police (IG) Mohammed Adamu on Thursday announced a restriction on the movement of vehicles on election day, Saturday, February 16, within the hours of 6am and 6pm.

The order forms part of efforts by the police to maintain public order, public wellbeing and safety and national security as it relates to the general election during the conduct of the presidential election slated for this weekend.

In a statement, the Force Public Relations Officer, ACP Frank Mba, said the restriction, according to the IG, will assist the security agencies in effectively policing the electoral process, “thereby preventing hoodlums and criminally-minded elements from hijacking and disrupting the electoral process”.

Adamu however urged the citizens to troop out en masse on the day of the election to exercise their franchise without any fear or apprehension as the police and other security agencies have already put in place adequate security measures to ensure a safe, secure and conducive environment for a peaceful and credible election.

“While regretting the inconveniences the restriction will cause the citizens, the IGP however warns that the Force will deal decisively with any individual(s) or group(s) that will want to test our common will in our resolve to ensure a peaceful election,” the statement read.

The IG therefore enjoins the citizens to steer clear of vote buying, vote selling, hate speeches, circulating fake news, snatching of ballot boxes and other act(s) capable of truncating the people’s will, noting that the Force will not hesitate to bring to bear the full weight of the law on anyone who engages in any crime during this period.