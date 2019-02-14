Police Debunk Raiding Operation before Elections in Lagos

The Lagos State Police Command has debunked a story in the social media that it will carry out general raiding in the state on Thursday and Friday before elections.

The Police Spokesman for the command, CSP Chike Oti, said on Thursday that such information about raid did not come from the police in Lagos.

“The attention of the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, CP Zubairu Muazu, has been drawn to the news making the rounds on the social media to the effect that the Command will carry out a general raid, on Thursday, Feb. 14 and Friday, Feb. 15, 2019.

“The writer went further to warn people not to keep late nights on the aforementioned days due to the so called ‘raid’.

“In view of the development, the Command wishes to unequivocally state that the information did not emanate from it and should be regarded as untrue and people should go about their lawful businesses,” Oti said in a statement.

He said the commissioner had assured Lagosians of adequate security before, during and after the elections, advising all residents to come out en masse without fear of intimidation and exercise their franchise.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) had reported that about 30,000 security personnel would be deployed for the elections in Lagos State.

The security personnel are drawn from the Police, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Nigeria Immigration Service, Nigeria Customs Service, Federal Road Safety Corps, National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, Department of State Services, Nigerian Prisons Service and the military. (NAN)