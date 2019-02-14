Okupe Denies Report of Polls Survey on Atiku

The Special Adviser to the Director General of Atiku Campaign Organisation, Dr. Doyin Okupe, has denied the report that the Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki, ever commissioned Ballard Partners to conduct poll survey to access the chances of Alhaji Atiku in the Saturday’s presidential poll.

Okupe made this known to journalists in Lagos yesterday when he expressed surprise that that the All Progressives Congress (APC) could resort to outright forgery by issuing a fake letter and went ahead to forge the signature of Brian Ballard.

Okupe said this was a clear indication that the drowning APC was frantically looking for something to clutch on to in its dying moment.

It will be recalled that a purported letter was written and addressed to Saraki by Ballard of Ballard Partners on February 5, 2019 in which the chances of Atiku on Saturday was described as being very slim by the commissioned company.

Okupe said this letter has no iota of truth and smacked off outright forgery by the ruling party. He was emphatic that the resort of APC to crude forgery actually shows the level of frustration and desperation of the ruling party.

The former presidential spokesman however, expressed confidence that Atiku stands a very bright chance of getting elected as president on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the PDP stalwart has encouraged Nigerians to cast their votes for Atiku so as to get Nigeria working again. He also advised electorates to conduct themselves peacefully on Saturday and Make the election violent free.