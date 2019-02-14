Egypt 2019: Amapakabo Invites 33 to Camp ahead of Libya Fixture

Head Coach Imama Amapakabo has called to camp 33 players ahead of next month’s Africa U23 Cup of Nations qualifying fixture between Nigeria and Libya.

The first leg, to be hosted by Libya in Tunisia (as the Libyans still cannot host international matches in their country) will hold between 20th – 22ndMarch, with Nigeria able to choose between 25th and 26th March for the return leg.

Already, the Nigeria Football Federation has opted for 25th March for the return leg, with the expectation that the Libya Football Federation will opt for either 20th or 21st March for the first leg.

The invited players resumed camping in Abuja on Wednesday.

Nigeria is the defending champion of the Africa U23 Cup of Nations, having defeated Algeria in the final of the second edition of the championship staged by Senegal in December 2015. That triumph earned the Olympic Eagles a ticket to the Men’s Football Tournament of the Rio 2016 Olympics, where they won the bronze medal – Nigeria’s only medal at the Games.

Former Nigeria international goalkeeper Amapakabo has called four goalkeepers, nine defenders, 10 midfielders and 10 forwards for the assignment. He is to be assisted by Kennedy Boboye (Assistant Coach), Fidelis Ilechukwu (Assistant Coach) and Etta Egbe (Goalkeepers’ Trainer).

Egypt will host the 3rd Africa U23 Cup of Nations, 8th – 22nd November 2019.

THE INVITED PLAYERS

Goalkeepers: Amos Benjamin (Bayelsa United); Makanjuola Adewale (Ekiti United); Anozie Chinedu (FC IfeanyiUbah); Stanley Nwabili (Enyimba FC)

Defenders: John Lazarus (Lobi Stars); Chidera Eze (Rangers International); Anumudu Udochukwu (Lobi Stars); Austin Ugochukwu (Kano Pillars); Chinedu Ajana (Katsina United); Kehinde Adeyemi (Sunshine Stars); Ndah Olisah (Remo Stars); Chinwendu Ali (Yobe Stars); Ebube Duru (Lobi Stars)

Midfielders: Ayobami Junior (Shooting Stars); Isah Ndala (Nasarawa United); William Ukeme (Wikki Tourists); Olatunji Matthew (Enyimba FC); Seth Mayi (Plateau United); Yusuf Maigoro (Kano Pillars); Iwuala Anayo (Kada City); Cletus Emotan (Rivers United); Chigozie Obasi (Sunshine Stars); Chukwudi Agor (ASJ, Owerri)

Forwards: Etiboy Akpan (Akwa United); Anas Mohammed (Shooting Stars); Chijoke Alaekwe (FC IfeanyiUbah); Shamman Tanze (Kano Pillars); Agboola Joshua (Katsina United); Wari Williams (Nasarawa United); Ebuka Okeke (Lamray United); Tolu Ojo (Remo Stars); Wasiu Alalade (Enyimba FC); Solomon Nsude (FC IfeanyiUbah)