CUPP Alleges Plot to Jam Transmitting Equipment of Major TV, Radio Stations on Election Day

By Udora Orizu in Abuja

The Coalition of United Political Parties has alleged that agents of the Federal Government have concluded plans to clamp down on media houses and their reporters on election day

A statement signed by Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere, CUPP 1st National Spokesperson, on Thursday, alleged that the plan was to jam and destroy broadcasting equipment of some TV and Radio stations.

According to CUPP, top on list of media houses targeted are ARISE TV, Africa Independent Television, Silverbird Television, Raypower FM and 15 other radio stations.

CUPP claimed that this was aimed at ensuring that the targeted media houses had no opportunity of informing Nigerians about the various irregularities being planned for the presidential and National Assembly elections in favour of candidates of the ruling All Progressives Congress across the country.

“The plan is to jam and destroy transmitting equipment of these media organisations on election day.

“The strategy also include indiscriminate arrest and detention of reporters and cameramen of these stations while their working tools will be confiscated and destroyed”, CUPP alleged

It called on all stakeholders, including Nigeria’s international friends, to note the alleged plot to subvert the will of the people on Saturday.

“We are watching them and we shall continue to expose their evil plans for the world to see and know,” it said.