Buhari Promises to Expand Agric, Manufacturing Sectors

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has promised to make the expansion of the agriculture and manufacturing sectors his focus, if given a new four- year mandate at the presidential poll holding on Saturday.

Buhari made this promise on Wednesday at the Inter-Faith Town Hall Meeting held at the State House Banquet Hall, Abuja.

He also said his administration would support the growth of not only the rural farmers and small business owners, but all conglomerates operating in the country, in order to ensure that the needs of the Nigerian consumer is met.

“We have also seen an exponential rise in production of key agricultural commodities such as rice, palm oil, wheat and fish to mention a few; across the country. I am pleased to note that in major departmental stores today, there has been a surge in the number of

high-quality Nigerian products listed in these stores. Behind each of these listed products, are thousands of hardworking Nigerians working in factories and farms to support the production of these goods. Our measures have led to improved wealth and job creation for these

Nigerians, particularly in our rural communities and all hands must be on deck to ensure that these gains are not only sustained, but also expanded,” Buhari said.

He also promised to continue the upgrade of road and rail infrastructures, to enable farmers and manufacturers move raw materials and goods to the markets more quickly and more cheaply.

The president was represented at the occasion themed: Reforming Nigeria: The Challenges of Delivering Good Governance, by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha.

He also assured the religious leaders that the federal government had recovered every inch of the Nigerian territory in 17 local government areas that were hitherto under the control of Boko Haram insurgents in the

north-east. According to him, the military was already carrying out mopping up operations in all affected areas.

The president stressed that the inter-faith gathering was aimed at further consolidating efforts of and programmes initiated by his administration to ensure peace, stability and development of the country over the past four years.

He declared the gathering was critical because religion is the opium of the common man including their leaders, while faith-based organisations are like traditional leaders, who touch the lives of Nigerians on a daily basis.