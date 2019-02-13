Universal Music, Nigerian-British Artist Yinka Ilori Collaborate on BRIT Awards

Universal Music, the leading music company, has revealed an exciting collaboration with British artist and designer Yinka Ilori for next week’s BRIT Awards.

The London-based artist, who specialises in telling stories through designs inspired by the traditional Nigerian parables and African fabrics, was commissioned to create a special edition print titled ‘Love in a line’, which will be signed and gifted to each of Universal Music’s Brit Awards nominees, including Drake, Sam Smith and Ariana Grande.

Ilori has also designed the exclusive invitation for the annual Universal Music BRITs after-party, which celebrates one of the most significant nights in the global music industry calendar.

His unique design, an explosion of colour, places him on a high pedestal as his invite is highly in demand by top artists, models, actors and influencers.

In a statement, Ilori expressed gratitude at the opportunity, saying: “It’s a real honour to be working with Universal Music at such a pivotal time in my career. ‘Love in a line’ is celebration of our multiculturalism and reminds us that being different is beautiful and okay, which is something I wanted to celebrate through the artwork.”

Recently, Ilori also won the commission to design this summer’s Dulwich Pavilion, a temporary outdoor structure which will open at Dulwich Picture Gallery during the London Festival of Architecture in June 2019.

He will also be transforming the Thessaly Road Railway Bridge, Battersea after seeing off stiff competition in another public commission.

Last year, he starred on the cover of the ES Magazine and was named one of London’s most influential people by the Evening Standard.