NSIA Insurance Launches Health Insurance Plan

Ebere Nwoji

NSIA Insurance has launched a new International Health Insurance product known as the NSIA Health Insurance, into the Nigerian market.

The company, said in order to deliver on all that is expected of an international health insurance offering, it is has gone into partnership with Cigna and Hollard.

Cigna is a Fortune 500 company in the USA and one of the world’s leading providers of health benefits enabled through its 41,000 employees serving over 90 million customers all over the world.

On the other hand, Hollard is South Africa’s largest independent insurance company, with an ever-growing African footprint making it known throughout the continent for innovative approach and customer-centric brand.

The NSIA Health Insurance, provides a robust health plan to local companies who want to provide their staff with access to quality healthcare in Nigeria and beyond as well as multinationals operating in Nigeria who desire to harmonise their health insurance plan across Africa.

A statement from the company said staff of these companies once enrolled, are able to access the finest quality health care available all over Africa and the rest of the world whenever they need such services.

According to the Managing Director of NSIA Insurance, Ebelechukwu Nwachukwu, “This is a promise that is already being fulfilled by our technical partners in Nigeria and other parts of the world where they operate.

“Already, a number of leading Multinationals in Nigeria have signed on to NSIA Health Insurance with many other prospects in the pipeline.

NSIA Health Insurance will take into consideration the different Health Insurance needs of organisations, whether they operate in one African country or many, or whether they are looking to cover key local staff or expatriates or both.

“The product offers a combination of health plans that provides optimised coverage that can be aligned to a company’s budget.”

According to Nwachukwu, NSIA, Insurance was excited about the addition to its portfolio of products, which affords it the opportunity to meet more of the insurance needs of its increasing customer base.

NSIA Insurance Limited was incorporated originally as African Development Insurance Company in April 18, 1989, as a Limited liability company domiciled in Nigeria and licensed to underwrite all classes and volumes of general and life businesses. It became ADIC Insurance Limited in October, 2006 after Diamond Bank Plc acquired 96% equity stake.

In 2011, NSIA Participations successfully acquired ADIC Insurance Ltd (Now NSIA Insurance Limited). NSIA Participations has presence in 12 countries which includes Cameroun, Congo, Gabon, Benin, Cote d’Ivoire, Ghana, Guinea Bissau, Mali, Nigeria, France, Togo and Senegal.

Building on the existing strength and over 20 years’ experience of ADIC Insurance, NSIA Insurance Limited has grown tremendously to become one of the leading distributors of insurance products and services in Nigeri