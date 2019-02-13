NJC Constitutes 5-Man Panel to Investigate Petitions against Onnoghen, Muhammad

By Alex Enumah in Abuja

The National Judicial Council (NJC) on Wednesday constituted a five-man Committee to investigate the various petitions against the suspended Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Walter Onnoghen, and the Acting CJN, Tanko Muhammad.

The Committee is headed by Justice S. A. Akintan, a retired Justice of the Supreme Court of Nigeria.

The Panel according to the NJC’s Information Director, Soji Oye, is, “To work expeditiously, determine all the petitions and responses and report to Council for a final decision”.

Meanwhile, the council, in line with its rules and regulations has forwarded a new petition written against the Acting CJN Muhammad, by the Action People’s Party (APP) for his response within seven working days.

“In continuation of its Emergency Meeting, the National Judicial Council accepted the result of the preliminary assessment of the petitions against Justice W. S. N. Onnoghen, and Justice I. T. Muhammad, that the petitions were worthy of further investigation and should not be terminated under Rule 17 of the Judicial Discipline Regulations of the Council.

“Consequently, the council constituted a five-member Investigation Committee pursuant to Rule 20 (1) of the Judicial Discipline Regulations under the Chairmanship of Hon. Mr. Justice S. A. Akintan, CON, a retired Justice of the Supreme Court of Nigeria”, the statement read in part.