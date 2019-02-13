Military Attacks Insurgents, Recovers Weapons

Soldier killed, five injured

Kingsley Nwezeh in Abuja

One soldier was killed while five others were wounded when terrorists attacked the troops of 143 Battalion, 28 Task Force Brigade, Sector 1, Operation Lafiya Dole deployed in Madagali, Adamawa State.

But in a fierce counter attack, troops killed many terrorists and captured one insurgent alive.

The insurgents stormed the location in gun trucks but met stiff resistance from the troops.

“One soldier and a civilian paid the supreme sacrifice while five others sustained injuries and are receiving medical attention.

“The terrorists stormed the location in gun trucks and met their waterloo through stiff resistance coupled with massive fire power from the troops and inflicted serious casualty on the terrorists and their equipments.

“The troops in their effort successfully held their ground, disorganised the terrorists who later lost momentum and retreated in disarray”, Deputy Director Public Relations, 7 Division Nigerian Army/Sector1, Operation Lafiya Dole, Colonel Ado Isa, said.

He said the resilient troops killed many insurgents, captured one alive while several others fled with gunshot wounds, stressing that the gallant troops recovered five AK 47 rifles, four magazines, one hand held grenade, 13 rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition, 45 rounds of anti aircraft gun ammunition.

He said the troops also recovered two mobile phones and one sony camcorder camera from the terrorists.

The Acting General Officer Commanding(GOC) 7 Division Nigerian Army and Commander Sector 1, Operation Lafiya Dole, Brigadier General Abdulmalik Bulama Biu, while commending the doggedness and gallantry of the troops, also commiserated with the families of the fallen heroes with firm assurance that their sacrifices will not be in vain.