INEC: 4,695 Smart Card Readers Destroyed in Anambra Fire Incident

Insists election will go on as scheduled

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja and David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has confirmed that a total of 4695 of the Smart Card Readers were destroyed in the fire incident in Anambra State less then four days to the elections.

This latest fire incident was the third in a row in the last 12 days, following the fire incidents in lsiala Ngwa and Qua’an Pan Local Government offices in Abia and Plateau States, respectively.

INEC in a statement by its National Commissioner and Chairman on Voter Education and Publicity, Mr. Festus Okoye, assured that with the steps so far taken, the electoral body expressed confident that the election in the state would proceed as scheduled.

He stated, “While the commission awaits the details of the latest incident, it notes with some relief that there was no fatality or injury reported. Initial assessment however confirms that a total of 4695 of the Smart Card Readers were destroyed in the inferno.”

“While this is no doubt, a setback to our preparations for the smooth conduct of the elections in Anambra State, the Commission has taken immediate measures to ameliorate the situation by mopping up some of the spare Card Readers from other states to deploy to Anambra State.”

Okoye noted that the commission has reported the incident to the police and the Fire Service and investigations into the cause have commenced.

The commission also commended the Fire Service for its response which it said prevented the spread of the fire and averted more

amage.