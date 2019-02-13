I’m Not Leaving APC, Says Tinubu

The National Leader of All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, has said he has no plans to leave the party for any other as being insinuated.

A video where Tinubu, at the APC Presidential Campaign rally in Abeokuta, Ogun State, was seen throwing the party’s flag to National Chairman Adams Oshiomhole to give to the party’s governorship candidate in the state, Prince Dapo Abiodun, was being framed by opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to mean he was throwing away the party’s flag.

In a statement issued last night by his Special Adviser, Media, Tunde Rahman, the APC leader denied throwing away the party’s flag as being insinuated by PDP.

“If you want to fault Asiwaju for anything in this matter, your critique can only be limited to the accuracy of his toss. Any attempt to enlarge the episode beyond this is fiction and mischief writ large,” he clarified in the statement.

Agreeing that an incident did actually occur at the Ogun State APC rally, he said it was not the one PDP concocted.

“The true incident that should be reported and condemned is that people who furtively oppose the party and the president tried to infiltrate and disrupt this rally. The attack by these operatives was disrespectful of the office of the president and could have potentially harmed the person of the president”.

“With but a few precious days until the election and with its chance of victory running out even faster than the time, the PDP now grasps at the most nonsensical and desperate tactics to salvage its falling enterprise. However, a drowning man cannot toss himself a lifeline. Nor can the PDP succeed in turning the innocuous attempted exchange of a flag between the National Leader and National Chairman into a rift in the APC’s successful campaign.

